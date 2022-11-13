Several residents displaced after tree falls into Laurel apartment building

article

Officials in Prince George's County are assisting displaced residents from a three-story apartment building that was hit by a tree on Sunday.

According to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, the incident happened in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road in Laurel around 11:13 a.m.

Crews responded to the scene and found a tree had collapsed on the building. A picture from the scene showed that tree had damaged several apartments.

The building was evacuated as a result of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say a number of residents have been displaced, but they did not specify how many.

The Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is assisting the displaced residents.

Officials did not say what caused the tree to collapse.