Residents concerned over speeding along Ritchie Marlboro Road

Concerns are growing in Prince George's County about the safety of a busy Upper Marlboro roadway after a high school senior was killed in a car crash on her way to Wise High School this week.

There have been three accidents just this week on Ritchie Marlboro Road.

The crash that killed 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood was reported shortly before 9 a.m. along Ritchie Marlboro Road near Marlboro Pointe Drive.

Police say her boyfriend was driving the car and tried to pass a car on the right. They clipped a landscaping truck and trailer in the right lane.

The 18-year-old male driver is in stable condition at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, there was another crash just up the road at Brooke Lane where two cars collided and one car ended up on its hood. One person was hurt in the collision.

Police have not confirmed whether speed was a factor in either of the crashes.

Residents tell FOX 5 they're concerned and since officials rebuilt the road, people drive on it faster than they should.