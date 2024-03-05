Residents concerned about flights at Montgomery County Airpark

Montgomery County residents are asking leaders for an update on what's being done about the number of planes coming in and out of the Montgomery County Airpark.

Many say their health and safety are at risk due to the number of planes going in and out of the Gaithersburg facility, reports FOX 5’s Nana-Sentuo Bonsu.

Last summer, the County Council introduced legislation that would create the Airpark Community Advisory Committee consisting of residents, pilots, as well as state and local leaders.

The bill passed, but residents say there is still no sign of the board or its members.

Residents told FOX 5 that they aren't against the airpark. They just want to limit activity that’s going on in the area, especially at night.