Rescue crews responding after car becomes lodged under tractor trailer on Beltway

Rescue crews are responding to the I-495’s Outer Loop after a vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer and became lodged there Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County officials, the crash occurred near the Northwest Branch bridge between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard.

They say the victim in the vehicle is pinned in place.

Officials have not indicated how severe his injuries are.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

