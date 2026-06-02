White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled for July 24 with enhanced security measures

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, cut short on April 25 after authorities say a man stormed the Washington Hilton armed with guns and knives and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24.

In an email to members, White House Correspondents' Association President and CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang announced the new date for the dinner in Washington, D.C. "Rescheduling was not automatic. It was a choice that the WHCA board made after thoughtful consideration and input from our members," Jiang wrote.

President Donald Trump released an image showing the man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Via Truth Social)

She said the event will include significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures, with additional details to be shared directly with attendees.

Authorities say Cole Tomas Allen is accused of storming the dinner while armed and firing a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to stop the attack. The officer was shot once in a bullet‑resistant vest and returned fire, but no one else was struck. The attack forced an abrupt end to one of Washington’s highest‑profile annual events.

(L/R) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington Expand

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was injured but not shot. He faces charges including attempting to kill President Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and multiple firearms counts. The attempted‑assassination charge alone carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Allen was placed on suicide watch after his arrest but was removed from that status after several days.

Trump was rushed offstage by his security team during the attack and appeared at the White House two hours later, still in his tuxedo, to address the incident.