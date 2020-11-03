Expand / Collapse search

Republican Wittman checks Virginia Democrats’ rise in victory over Dem Rashid

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Virginia
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., leaves a meeting of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors in Stafford, Va., on April 18, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

RICHMOND, Va. - The GOP scored an increasingly uncommon victory in Virginia on Tuesday when incumbent Rob Wittman fended off a challenge for his seat in the 1st Congressional District by defeating Democrat Qasim Rashid.

Wittman is a staunch supporter of repealing the Affordable Care Act, while Rashid – a former Virginia Poverty Law Center lawyer – has advocated for Medicare for all.

From the outset of the campaign, Wittman criticized his challenger as “too radical,” according to the Washington Post.

Both candidates have championed environmental issues – with Rashid leaning to the left as a supporter of the Green New Deal.
Wittman has backed offshore wind energy and pushed for conserving the Commonwealth’s wildlife resources.

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District spans a number of counties and represents an array of constituencies – ranging from the Richmond area to Fredericksburg to Northern Virginia.