Republican Wittman checks Virginia Democrats’ rise in victory over Dem Rashid

The GOP scored an increasingly uncommon victory in Virginia on Tuesday when incumbent Rob Wittman fended off a challenge for his seat in the 1st Congressional District by defeating Democrat Qasim Rashid.

Wittman is a staunch supporter of repealing the Affordable Care Act, while Rashid – a former Virginia Poverty Law Center lawyer – has advocated for Medicare for all.

From the outset of the campaign, Wittman criticized his challenger as “too radical,” according to the Washington Post.

Both candidates have championed environmental issues – with Rashid leaning to the left as a supporter of the Green New Deal.

Wittman has backed offshore wind energy and pushed for conserving the Commonwealth’s wildlife resources.

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District spans a number of counties and represents an array of constituencies – ranging from the Richmond area to Fredericksburg to Northern Virginia.