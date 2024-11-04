Republican Hung Cao looks to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican candidate Hung Cao are facing off for the Maryland Senate seat. Cao is looking to unseat the two-time senator in the Commonwealth as he seeks a third term.

The two went head-to-head in a single debate in October, sparring over issues from illegal immigration to tariffs on foreign goods .

Kaine previously served as a former Virginia governor and a former running mate of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections. Cao is a retired U.S. Navy captain, who served for 25 years in the military. Now, he’s aiming to make his second bid for office, after an unsuccessful run in 2022 in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Who is leading in the polls?

According to a recent poll from the Schar School at George Mason University, =Cao is trailing Kaine by 14 points.

The poll has Kaine at 54% and Cao at 40%.

Kaine, who benefits from being a household name thanks to his time as governor, his two terms in the Senate and running on the national ticket in 2016, has been consistently ahead of Cao in polls in the last few months.

Kaine’s lead is bolstered by a 24-point margin among female voters, according to pollsters, while male voters in Virginia are "virtually split" between Kaine and Cao.