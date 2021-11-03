Republican Glenn Youngkin wins race for governor in Virginia: What they are saying

Glenn Youngkin has won the Virginia governor's race becoming the first Republican to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009.

2021 VIRGINIA ELECTION RESULTS

Youngkin's defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe marked a sharp turnabout in a state which President Joe Biden captured by 10 points in 2020.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick spoke one-on-one with Winsome Sears, the Republican candidate vying for Virginia’s lieutenant governor seat, who is expected to become the first woman of color to serve in Virginia’s second-highest elected office in history.

Here's what some people are saying:

"INCREDIBLE - Congratulations to GLENN YOUNGKIN, a true America FIRST Patriot who had my complete and total endorsement for Virginia Governor.

I would like to thank my BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he would not have been close to winning.

The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and most particularly, to our incredible MAGA voters!

This was a BIG WIN, but we can't stop now. We need to send a message to the Left that we will SAVE AMERICA." -- Former President Donald Trump

"Congratulations to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin! I was proud to campaign for Glenn because he focused on solutions and uniting Virginians.

This is proof common sense conservatives can win in 2022, and it's a clear message to President Biden to stop his march to the far-left." -- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

"Heidi & I, getting ready to celebrate with Glenn Youngkin & Suzanne.

Looks like a HUGE victory tonight, for Virginia and for the entire country." -- Sen. Ted Cruz

"A HISTORIC night in Virginia!" -- Former VP Mike Pence

"Congrats to my friend Glenn Youngkin. I’m so glad a high-character person like Glenn answered the call to serve. He will do an amazing job for Virginia." – 54th Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan

"Congratulations to my friend, Glenn Youngkin! The Commonwealth is leading the nation away from heavy-handed government control and putting power back into the hands of the people. Virginians rejected woke polices and chose an optimistic vision for the future—onto 2022!" -- Nikki Haley, Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN