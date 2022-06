Authorities are investigating the report of a suspicious package near the University of the District of Columbia.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m.

D.C. Police and U.S. Secret Service have closed areas of Connecticut Avenue between Porter and Albemarle Streets.

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is continuing.

