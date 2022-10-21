Report: Monumental Sports Group front runners to buy Nationals

Are the Wizards, Mystics, Capitals, and now the Nationals going to have the same owner?

The Athletic is reporting Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports and Entertainment are the front-runners to purchase the Nats, according to unnamed sources within the team and Major League Baseball.

FOX 5 asked Leonsis directly at the Wizards game Friday if he plans to purchase the Nats, but he wouldn't reveal anything concrete.

"I'm not shy to say my goal is to build the world's most valuable sports and entertainment company," Leonsis said. "So, anything that we try to accomplish we would do with vigor and confidence that we would do it well."

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis on plan to buy Nationals



Some fans outside the Capitol One Area said they wondered if the acquisition would spread Monumental Sports too thin. Others FOX 5 spoke with said they were confident in what’s happening with the current teams and think the deal would be a good fit for the Nats.

"I think the Stanley Cup speaks volumes right there, and the Wizards are on the right track, so why not the Nationals?" said Mike Patykula, a D.C. sports fan.

The Athletic reported that the sale of the team isn’t a done deal and isn’t imminent. One of the holdups, according to the article is broadcasting rights for the Nationals.

If Leonsis lands the Nats, he'll join the Kroenke family as the only owners with three franchises in the four major men's sports leagues. The Kroenke family currently owns the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Two of those three teams won championships in 2022, so success is absolutely achievable.