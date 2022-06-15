Capitals owner Ted Leonsis on plan to buy Nationals

The Capital One Arena is unveiling a multi-million dollar renovation.

It's a daily business suite designed to help bring workers – who are still figuring out a post-pandemic hybrid model – back downtown.

Developers hope that businesses will open meeting spaces inside the arena during the day to help create additional revenue.

During the announcement event, FOX 5 asked Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis if he had any plans to buy the Nationals.

"We're here to talk about the Caps and Wizards," he said. "I have no comment on other teams right now."

The Nationals are currently owned by real estate manager Ted Lerner and his son. There were reports in April about the two exploring possibly selling the team.