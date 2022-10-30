Report finds inflation is impacting Halloween celebrations

A new report focused on Halloween celebrations in 2022 says more Americans are planning to spend less on the holiday due to inflation.

The report finds that 49 percent of Americans plan to spend less money on candy and decor.

According to the report, the average amount a household will spend on Halloween candy and decor is $61.

The most popular types of decorations include carved pumpkins, skeletons, witch cauldrons, tombstones, witches. In terms of most popular decoration in the DMV, the report found Marylanders like black cats, while Virginians prefer pumpkins. D.C.'s favorite decoration was not listed in the report.

Despite spending less on candy and decor, the report found that 71 percent of Americans are still planning to celebrate the holiday.

The data in the report was collected through Google search data, and a survey of more than 1,000 Americans.

To read the full report click here.