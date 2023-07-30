Report: Radio host fired after making 'Barbie' comment about female news anchor at Commanders training camp

A host with the Washington Commanders radio partner was fired after allegedly making disparaging comments about a female news anchor during training camp, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Don Geronimo – real name Michael Sorce – who hosts the "The Don Geronimo Show" on BIG 100, apparently referred to WUSA-TV sports anchor Sharla McBride as "Barbie girl" during the Commanders' second day of training camp, shouting "Hey look, Barbie's here. Hi, Barbie girl!" while talking on air with co-host Crash Young.

According to the report, he also said "I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader" and called her "that chick."

Following the Thursday show, the Commanders informed Sorce and Young that they could not broadcast from the facility on Friday as planned.

In a statement to the Post, Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president said: "After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG. We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values."

The Washington Commanders also issued a statement, saying they were happy with the response from their media partner.

"We were confident that iHeart would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did," a Commanders spokesperson said.

Sorce has not issued an official comment on the matter.

"At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days. I am consulting with my advisors as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation. Thx -d," he wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

Sorce had announced on social media last week that he re-signed with iHeart Media through 2026. In a video message, he thanked fans for their support.

"When I heard the comments made about me on the radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed. In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders swift response in handling this matter," McBride said in a statement shared with The Post and ESPN.

Sorce, 64, has been a well-known local radio personality for decades, working on "The Don and Mike Show" with Mike O’Meara on WJFK (106.7 FM) from 1985 to 2008.