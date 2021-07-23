Report: Child seriously injured after being run over by car in Maryland
CALIFORNIA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A child was reportedly run over in California, Md. after falling out of a moving vehicle.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Patuxent Boulevard at Myrtle Point Park.
Officials say the victim was a juvenile female who suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
