Report: Child seriously injured after being run over by car in Maryland

A child was reportedly run over in California, Md. after falling out of a moving vehicle.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Patuxent Boulevard at Myrtle Point Park.

Officials say the victim was a juvenile female who suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

