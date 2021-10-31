Metro to add more trains to service Monday

Metro is adding seven more trains starting Monday that the transit service says will extend Silver Line service and make Green Line trains run more often.

Metro will have 39 trains in service Monday, up from 32 trains on Friday.

The extra trains will allow Metro to provide Silver Line service to Largo Town Center instead of ending at Federal Center SW, and improve Green Line service to every 20 minutes.

"Our rail maintenance crews are working hard to get more trains into service so that customers don’t have to wait as long to get where they need to go," Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. "We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore more service in the coming weeks and continue to develop plans for inspections to return our 7000-series railcar fleet to service."

Metro removed all 748 of the 7000-series railcars from service two weeks ago as part of the investigation into the derailment of a Blue Line train on Oct. 12. The 7000-series railcars make up 60 percent of the entire fleet.

Beginning Monday,, service will operate as follows:

Red Line: Trains every 15-20 minutes

Blue Line/Orange Line: Trains every 30-40 minutes

Silver Line: Trains every 30-40 minutes, with full service operating between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center

Green Line: Trains every 20 minutes

Yellow Line: Trains every 30-40 minutes

Metro will continue to operate at this service level through at least Nov. 15