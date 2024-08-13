Removal of sunken 'Lovebug' superyacht underway after weeks in Chesapeake Bay

article

The removal process for the "Lovebug" superyacht, which capsized in the Chesapeake Bay, has begun.

More than three weeks have passed since the Lovebug overturned, sending all on board into the water. While the five individuals aboard were rescued without injury, the multi-million-dollar, 100-foot yacht has remained in the water near Edgewater, Maryland, until now.

Workers from Donjon Marine Co., the company responsible for recovering the yacht, began arriving on Tuesday morning to start the process. Additional assistance is expected later this week, with the yacht's removal anticipated by Friday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Coast Guard have maintained a safety zone around the yacht.

The investigation into the cause of the capsizing on July 27 is ongoing.