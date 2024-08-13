Expand / Collapse search

Removal of sunken 'Lovebug' superyacht underway after weeks in Chesapeake Bay

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  August 13, 2024 5:36pm EDT
Chesapeake Bay
FOX 5 DC
article

The removal process for the "Lovebug" superyacht, which capsized in the Chesapeake Bay, has begun.

More than three weeks have passed since the Lovebug overturned, sending all on board into the water. While the five individuals aboard were rescued without injury, the multi-million-dollar, 100-foot yacht has remained in the water near Edgewater, Maryland, until now.

Featured

Yacht remains in Chesapeake Bay days after flipping over in open water
article

Yacht remains in Chesapeake Bay days after flipping over in open water

FOX 5 is continuing to follow the clean-up after a multi-million dollar, 100-foot yacht ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

Workers from Donjon Marine Co., the company responsible for recovering the yacht, began arriving on Tuesday morning to start the process. Additional assistance is expected later this week, with the yacht's removal anticipated by Friday.

Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Coast Guard have maintained a safety zone around the yacht.

The investigation into the cause of the capsizing on July 27 is ongoing.

Yacht flips over on Chesapeake Bay

A 100-foot yacht called the Lovebug flipped on its side and is stuck in the Chesapeake Bay. Indications are that the boat suffered some sort of catastrophic failure before 12:30 on Saturday. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports along the Bay in Anne Arundel County where the boat is still stuck.