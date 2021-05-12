National Guard mission at Capitol slated to end May 23; fencing to remain up: report

The current mission for thousands of National Guard troops patrolling the U.S. Capitol is slated to end on Sunday, May 23, according to information given to FOX News.

FOX is told an extension of the mission is not expected as the U.S. Capitol Police have assembled a reaction force to respond to major demonstrations and incidents in the weeks and months following the Jan. 6 riots.

The Pentagon approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the U.S. Capitol back in March, underscoring concerns about the ongoing threat of violence after rioters breached the building in violence that left five people dead.

While Congress has not yet approved a spending bill to cover the cost of additional law enforcement at the Capitol, FOX has been told that is expected later this year and security officials believe they currently have proper personnel.

The fence surrounding the Capitol grounds will remain up until repairs are made to the Capitol and additional security measures are installed, according to FOX.

Fencing around the Capitol was previously removed in March, allowing all roadways that had been blocked to open.