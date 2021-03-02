Relisha Rudd remembered 7 years after disappearance

This week marks the seven-year anniversary since then 8-year-old Relisha Rudd disappeared in D.C.

On March 1, 2014, was the last time Relisha was seen alive.

She was last seen at a motel in Northeast D.C. with Kahlil Tatum, a janitor who worked at the D.C. General Shelter, where Relisha and her family were staying.

Tatum committed suicide shortly after the child was reported missing.

Although police believe the man killed Relisha, her body has never been found.

Authorities and family members have conducted numerous searches over the years since her disappearance in different parts of the District.

The FBI is still offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the location and return of Relisha.

