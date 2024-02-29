A family is outraged and demanding to know why a deadly shooting suspect was not in jail.

The murder-suicide happened in a Landover townhome community Wednesday night.

The Prince George's County Police Department confirmed Thursday that 38-year-old Curtis Lynch shot his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Mailyn Turkes, and then turned the gun on himself.

Mailyn's relatives reached out to FOX 5's Shomari Stone to ask: how could this happen?

According to D.C. Court documents, Lynch was arrested on Feb. 12 in Southeast D.C. and was facing several charges, including carrying a pistol without a license, and threat to kidnap or injure a person.

He was released four days later.

The family is upset.

"He had an incident that happened in the District of Columbia less than two weeks ago. That is something that is puzzling because we need answers as to why no one corrected this type of behavior," said Markita Bryant, the victim's extended cousin. "They could've prevented a tragedy that we're all going through right now."

FOX 5 asked the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia why he was released.

They gave us a written statement, saying "We charged significant firearms offenses, asked for his pretrial detention, and vigorously fought for him to be detained. He was released over our objection."

Detectives believe the murder-suicide happened inside a home in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane Wednesday night, just before 9:30 p.m.

The department told FOX 5 that the sheriff's office also responded to the house a few weeks ago. But the details were not confirmed – when asked Thursday – whether police have ever had to come to the home for other domestic-related calls.

Police records show this was the 11th homicide in Prince George's County so far in 2024. It's the sixth one related to family violence.