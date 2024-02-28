Shooting in Landover townhome community leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A shooting in a townhome community in Landover left two people dead, and one more injured Wednesday night.

Corporal Washington said the Prince George's County Police Department received a call reporting the gunfire just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers got to the residence in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane, they found two victims – a man and a young girl – suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced two people dead at the scene while the other person was taken to a hospital with what they described as "non-life-threatening" injuries.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke to a man at the scene of the crime who said he lost his 11-year-old niece in the shooting. The man, who said his name was "Alvin," claims that his niece's stepfather shot her and her mother, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Detectives have not confirmed those details. They are still trying to piece together why the shots were fired and who pulled the trigger.

