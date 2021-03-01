Reese's announces chocolate-free peanut butter cup

article

Go away, chocolate.

The Hershey Company recently announced a new addition to the Reese’s line-up that’s very peanut-buttery. What is surprising, however, is how little chocolate these new cups have.

In fact, these Reese’s cups will be chocolate-free.

Hershey’s announced that it will be celebrating National Peanut Butter Day with the release of a new, all peanut butter cup. According to a press release, the new product will be called the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup and will only be available for a limited time only.

The new candy is similar to an item Reese’s released for limited runs in 2019 and 2020, the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup, which had an extra layer of peanut butter on top of the cup’s candy shell. This time, however, the cup’s entire candy shell is made out of peanut butter and also filled with peanut butter.

It’s a lot of peanut butter. If you don’t like peanut butter, you’re not going to like this candy.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese's Brand Manager. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that's every peanut butter lover's dream!"

Reese’s also announced that the Peanut Butter Lover’s Cup will also be returning. The Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be available starting in April of 2021.

