Red Line service suspended between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights this summer

The Brief Metro will undertake major construction on the Red Line this summer. From July 6 through September 6, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Free shuttle buses will replace trains at the Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stops.



It may be a long summer for some Metro riders as a result of major Red Line construction that will shut down train service at several busy stations.

Between July 6 and September 6, trains will not operate between the North Bethesda and Friendship Heights stations, according to Metro officials. Free shuttle buses will run instead at the Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations.

At an informational meeting held in Bethesda Wednesday evening, officials said they plan to install dedicated bus lanes along portions of MD 355 to help support the shuttles.

Dig deeper:

The changes are due to several significant projects.

Among the planned improvements, Metro officials said they will build a second mezzanine at the Bethesda station to eventually connect with the new Maryland Transit Administration Purple Line. Workers will also rehabilitate the platform at the Grosvenor-Strathmore station and replace the elevated railway spanning Rockville Pike between the Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center stations.

What they're saying:

Many Metro riders who spoke with FOX 5 D.C. at the Bethesda station Wednesday afternoon were unaware of the extent of this summer's construction.

"I don’t love it is my honest reaction," Katherine Reed said. "I’ve heard, and I’ve seen people protesting around here. So, I know it’s a hot topic."

"I’ll start driving my car again," Carlos Payne added. "I’m not messing with it at all."