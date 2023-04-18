Red Flag Warning issued for much of DC region Tuesday amid dry conditions, strong winds

Much of the D.C. region is under a Red Flag Warning Tuesday amid dry conditions and very strong winds that are gripping the area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. They say the warning is issued when a combination of warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds is expected to create elevated to critical fire weather concerns.

Red Flag Warning

The NWS issued the following tips to limit the risk of fire danger:

-If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

-Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

-Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

-Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

The fire weather concerns also extend to the western High Plains and Southern Rockies.