Red Bull Showrun and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

The Red Bull Showrun is heading to D.C. this weekend and multiple festivals. Enjoy the warm weather with fun things to do around in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Kick off your weekend with this free two-day event. The Red Bull Showrun is offering jam-packed motorsports action on Friday and Saturday. Attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the marvel of Formula One engineering. Learn more about the event here.

The legendary musicians are teaming up for an evening filled with culture and music. This event is presented as part of the Hip Hop & Festival at the Kennedy Center. The Hip Hop & Festival is an annual event that places a spotlight on the intersection with other genres, forms, and disciplines. It is dedicated to celebrating the multi-hyphenate and the evolutionary and unexpected ways that hip hop impacts culture.

This family-friendly event will feature musical performances, gallery talks, and craft workshops. There will be face painting and nature-themed activities for children. Ahead of Earth Day, this event is the perfect way to learn about the art and science of environmentalism. Learn more about the event here.

Continue to celebrate D.C.'s emancipation and enjoy free live music and activities at ChocolateCon. Attendees can enjoy local businesses, vendors, and food. This event is completely free and open to everyone. Click here to learn how you can secure your tickets.

This free community event will include food, music, guided meditations, painting of the garden beds, and much more. Soul Karaoke will be ushering in the GOOD vibes to help close out the night with soulful tunes. Click here to learn more about the event and learn how you can volunteer.

This annual festival celebrates 4/20 and the progress of marijuana legalization in D.C. and across the nation. The festival will feature performances from WU-Tang Clan with Redman, Thundercat, Backyard Band, Noochie, and more.

There will be a number of munchie zones and vendors including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of food vendors, there’s a full beverage area with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

The festival will also feature a number of contests, panels, and workshops.

