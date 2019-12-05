Recycling center says don’t recycle this one popular item

The recycling center in Montgomery County is massive—but it doesn’t have space for all items.

Officials say plastic shipping bags used by Amazon and other e-commerce sites have no place inside recycling centered.

They say the shipping item tends to get stuck in the processing machines which causes delays and backups.

The Montgomery County Recycling center manages anywhere between 150-170 tons of recyclables each day.

During this time of year, the numbers may increase due to the holiday season.

Officials say the facility is able to handle the overflow.

As for the plastic shipping bags, workers at the facility say you should just throw them away.

