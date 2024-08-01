Recount in Virginia GOP primary tests Trump's influence in close race

A Republican primary recount was being held Thursday to settle whether John McGuire, a state senator backed by former President Donald Trump, narrowly defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a conservative who chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

The recount of the election for the seat representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District comes after elections officials certified that McGuire won by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.

Elections officials have said they are confident in the result, but Good filed a recount petition in Goochland Circuit Court, citing apparent voting irregularities in Lynchburg.

"I think conservatives across the country and the commonwealth want to make sure this result is accurate and reflects the true intent of all the voters in this election," Good said after a mid-July hearing where the recount was scheduled.

Good was able to seek a recount because McGuire’s victory margin was less than one percent. But his campaign must pay for it since the margin is greater than half a percentage point.

A three-judge panel was overseeing the recount, which was continued until all the ballots are tallied. Chief Judge Claude Worrell II estimated last month that it would cost $96,500, though that amount could change.

"It’s not likely to be thrilling — this is no TV drama," said Brad Marrs, a Richmond-area attorney representing Good. "It is a slow process, but it will end."

Related article

At one of the congressional district’s recount centers, election workers dutifully tallied votes while sitting at folding tables inside a Goochland County gymnasium. Two alternate workers sat in the bleachers along the perimeter.

Officials there estimated they had recounted about two-thirds of their ballots before pausing for lunch at about 11:30. Bob Walker, a member of the Goochland electoral board who coordinated the recount, said officials had yet to find a contested ballot.

"Nope, none so far," Walker said.

Walker said it was tough to organize the recount, coordinating with the circuit court and registrar’s office. But on Thursday, he was happy to watch the recount go smoothly, he said.

"I thoroughly enjoy working the election," Walker said. "The recount is part of the whole process."

Related article

Good, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust fellow GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker in October.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, Trump called him a backstabber and threw his support to McGuire, a former Navy SEAL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.