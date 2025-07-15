Record-setting rainfall hits BWI Airport during Monday night storms

The Brief BWI Airport saw 1.95 inches of rain Monday, breaking a record set in 1975. An inch fell in just 15 minutes as severe storms swept through the region. Storm chances remain Tuesday, with possible afternoon downpours and flooding.



An inch of rain fell in just 15 minutes on Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, part of a deluge that broke a nearly 50-year-old record.

Record rainfall hits

The airport recorded 1.95 inches of rain in total, surpassing the previous daily record of 1.18 inches set in 1975. The intense downpour came as severe storms swept across the region.

Storm threat continues

What we know:

Washington, D.C., saw 0.26 inches and Dulles International Airport 0.11 inches.

The D.C. region faces a slightly lower storm threat Tuesday, but the risk of afternoon downpours and flooding still remains.

