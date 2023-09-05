Record temperatures are possible Tuesday across the D.C. region as the late-summer heat wave continues.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says we can expect sunny and hot conditions with highs near 98 degrees.

The near-record temperatures are expected to push peak heat indices into the low-100s by the afternoon. The heat index is a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Record heat possible Tuesday across DC region with highs in upper-90s

People spending time outdoors in high-heat areas should use caution and drink plenty of fluids while avoiding direct sunshine. Children and pets should not be left inside vehicles.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with rising humidity. Temperatures near 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 103 degrees could be seen.

Temperatures begin to drop Friday and into the weekend.