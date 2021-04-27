REAL ID deadline extended to May 2023

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced that it is extending the deadline for the REAL ID to May 3, 2023.

The previous deadline was slated for Oct. 1, 2021.

According to a release from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the pandemic presented logistical challenges to each state’s ability to issue REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses.

The department had already extended the deadline in March 2020 from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct.1, 2021 due to the pandemic.

Today, they said many driver’s license agencies are still operating at limited capacity.

"Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority. As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," said Mayorkas.

Beginning May 2, 2023, everyone 18-years-old or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of ID to travel by air.

You can find more information on the REAL ID by clicking here.

