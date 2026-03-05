Is Amazon down? 19,000+ outage reports as users cite checkout, pricing issues

article

The Brief 18,000+ outage reports logged since 2:08 p.m., according to Downdetector. Users report checkout failures and pricing errors. Amazon has not yet publicly addressed the issue.



Shoppers are reporting widespread problems with Amazon’s website, raising questions about a potential outage, according to data from Downdetector.

What we know:

Downdetector shows more than 19,400 reports of issues, first beginning just before 2 p.m. on March 5.

Users say they are experiencing:

Checkout and payment errors

Incorrect or fluctuating prices

Problems updating shipping locations

Many report being unable to complete purchases.

What they're saying:

Posts on X indicate customers are encountering checkout failures and cart glitches.

Several users say prices appear inconsistent or change at checkout.

As of 3:22 p.m., over 19,400 people were still submitting outage reports to Downdetector.

Data from Downdetector shows 58% of problems come from checkout, 17% from product page, and 14% from mobile.

What's next:

It remains unclear what is causing the disruption or how long it may last.

Amazon has not yet issued a public statement regarding the reported issues.