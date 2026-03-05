Is Amazon down? 19,000+ outage reports as users cite checkout, pricing issues
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shoppers are reporting widespread problems with Amazon’s website, raising questions about a potential outage, according to data from Downdetector.
What we know:
Downdetector shows more than 19,400 reports of issues, first beginning just before 2 p.m. on March 5.
Users say they are experiencing:
- Checkout and payment errors
- Incorrect or fluctuating prices
- Problems updating shipping locations
Many report being unable to complete purchases.
What they're saying:
Posts on X indicate customers are encountering checkout failures and cart glitches.
Several users say prices appear inconsistent or change at checkout.
As of 3:22 p.m., over 19,400 people were still submitting outage reports to Downdetector.
Data from Downdetector shows 58% of problems come from checkout, 17% from product page, and 14% from mobile.
What's next:
It remains unclear what is causing the disruption or how long it may last.
Amazon has not yet issued a public statement regarding the reported issues.
The Source: This article was written using outage data from Downdetector and user reports shared on X.