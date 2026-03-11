Lawsuit over East Potomac Golf Course redevelopment heads to federal court

The Brief The Trump administration is being sued over plans to redevelop the historic East Potomac Golf Course. The lawsuit claims failure to study impacts on historic parkland and the surrounding environment before moving forward with redevelopment. Supporters say the project would modernize the aging course while opponents seek to halt the overhaul.



A legal battle over the future of the historic East Potomac Golf Course is set to unfold in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Two local recreational golfers and the D.C. Preservation League are suing the Trump administration over plans to overhaul the century-old public course — a project that could transform it into a high-end destination reportedly called the Washington National Golf Course.

The lawsuit, filed against the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, alleges that federal agencies violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires agencies to conduct specific reviews before making major changes to public land.

According to the complaint, the administration has already taken steps toward redeveloping the course without completing required studies, including assessments of the project’s impact on historic resources and the surrounding environment.

Plaintiffs also claim debris was dumped on portions of the course last fall as part of early redevelopment work.

The backstory:

East Potomac Golf Course sits on a man-made island designated by Congress in 1897 as public parkland for the "recreation and pleasure of the people."

The course has served everyday golfers across the D.C. region for more than a century. It also played a significant role in expanding access to the sport, integrating Black golfers in the 1940s during an era of widespread segregation.

Preservation advocates argue that any redevelopment must respect both the historic character of the land and its longstanding public mission.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the overhaul say the aging course is in need of modernization and investment.

In a previous statement, a White House spokesperson said President Trump intends to bring his experience as a golf course developer to the project.

"As a private citizen, President Trump built some of the greatest golf courses in the world, and he is now extending his unmatched design skills and excellent eye for detail to D.C.’s public golf courses," the statement read. "The President and his extraordinary team will redevelop these decrepit golf courses in our nation’s capital to restore glamour and prestige."

What's next:

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

There is no guarantee a judge will issue a ruling immediately, but both sides say they are prepared to respond as the case moves forward.