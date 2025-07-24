The Brief Sewer line failure releases 6,200 gallons of waste. Street closed as crews make emergency repairs. Residents urged to avoid contact, report exposure.



About 6,200 gallons of raw sewage spilled onto a northeast Washington street and opened a large sinkhole after a sewer line failed late Sunday into Monday, according to DC Water.

Repairs underway

The overflow occurred at Anacostia Avenue and Ponds Street, near the entrance to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. Officials said a 108-inch sanitary sewer line, known as the Anacostia Force Main, failed, releasing untreated wastewater and covering the street in a mix of dirt and sewage.

DC Water has cordoned off the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, closed the road, and launched emergency repairs. Crews are installing containment barriers and deploying pumps to divert wastewater to alternate sewer lines.

The Anacostia Force Main carries combined sewage and stormwater from Maryland and the District to the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Health warning issued

Officials warn residents to avoid contact with the overflow. Anyone exposed should leave the area immediately, wash thoroughly with soap and water, disinfect affected items, and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Exposure should be reported to DC Water at 202-612-3400. For additional assistance, contact DC Water’s Customer Care team at 202-354-3600 or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Raw sewage spill containments street, opens sinkhole in DC (DC Water)