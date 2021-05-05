Rare calico lobster found at Manassas Red Lobster gets new home in Virginia museum

Freckles, the extremely rare lobster found at a Red Lobster in Manassas, now resides at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.

According to a report on WAVY.com, after a health evaluation and quarantine, Freckles will soon go on display at the museum's Chesapeake Bay Gallery.

Experts say the odds of catching a calico lobster are one in 30 million.

Calico lobsters seldom survive in the wild because their bright colors make them susceptible to predators.