Rare Atlantic Sturgeon washes up on Assateague Island

An Atlantic Sturgeon washed up on Assateague Island, a relic dating back to Jamestown and even the prehistoric times of dinosaurs.

According to the Potomac Riverkeeper Network, Atlantic Sturgeon are very rare. They are also known for producing caviar.

While this fish may look large at 37 inches, it is small in comparison to the 160-pound creatures that researchers have found in the rivers and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. They can even weigh over a thousand pounds in other parts of the world, the Potomac Riverkeeper Network says.

The Atlantic Sturgeon was overfished and put on the endangered species list in 2012.

The Potomac Riverkeeper Network says records from Jamestown suggest colonists would have died without sturgeon that were plentiful in the rivers.