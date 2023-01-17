Dead whale found on beach at Assateague Island National Seashore

A dead whale was discovered on the beach at Assateague Island National Seashore Monday.

National Park Service officials say the whale is an approximately 20-foot-long Humpback.

The whale is in the Maryland Oversand Vehicle Area which is currently closed.

Officials say there are no obvious signs to the cause of death. A necropsy is planned for Tuesday.

After the necropsy is completed, the whale will be moved into the dunes and allowed to dry out prior to its eventual burial.

Officials say visitors who come across the whale should keep a distance and keep any dogs leashed. They say the carcass will smell but should not be noticeable for more than 50 yards away.