Rapper Pusha T launches coffee brand Grindin'

Virginia rapper Pusha T launched a new coffee brand, Grindin'.

The rapper made an appearance at Los Angeles' Camp Flog Gnaw, a music festival created by artist Tyler, The Creator.

The coffee brand is named after Clipse’s iconic Pharrell-produced song "Grindin."

Grindin' is described as "strong black coffee reflecting the artist’s taste," with a high-caffeine blend designed to provide energy and focus, according to a press release.

"Like-minded hard workers will find that Grindin is the tool they need to get things done," the release added.

The rap-star took to the social media platform Instagram to share the announcement along with a heartfelt message.

"All my Dreams & ideas start from my passions. Luckily I have been able to find partnerships & platforms to help bring my visions to life. This is just a piece of me & how I start my day."

Many are wondering if Pusha T will make an appearance in Virginia to introduce the brand.

Sources say Grindin' is set to officially launch nationwide in early 2025.