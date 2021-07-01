Rapper Biz Markie alive but 'still under medical care'

Marcel Theo Hall, better known by his stage name Biz Markie, is still alive after rumors circulated Thursday across social media of his death.

Markie’s representative Jenni Izumi told FOX Television Stations that Markie’s "passing is not true", however is still "under medical care."

RELATED: ‘That’s hot’: Paris Hilton brings iconic catchphrase to Tubi, Tiktok throwback event

"The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible," Izumi said in a statement. "Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Rapper Biz Markie (L) performs at the Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! Performance at Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

The American rapper, singer, actor and comedian has brought more than 30 years of hip-hop and entertainment to fans and is best known for the hit song "Just a Friend" — a single which was released in 1989 and became a top hit worldwide.

RELATED: Britney Spears' request to remove her father as conservator rejected by judge

In 2020, Markie was hospitalized for several weeks, being treated for a serious illness. According to TMZ, his type II diabetes was a trigger for the hospitalization.

Advertisement

According to the rapper’s website, Markie still currently DJs and performs in club and concert venues all over the world, consistently booking over 175 shows a year.

