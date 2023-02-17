Owners of nearly 341,000 Ram trucks told to park outside over fire risk

Nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks are being recalled over an electrical connector issue that can overheat, resulting in a possible fire, officials said.

Ram, a division of Stellantis, told drivers of impacted trucks to park them outdoors in the meantime. The company is recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires.

In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off.

The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

FILE - A Ram truck logo is pictured at the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 9, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ram truck recall: Vehicles impacted

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years.

All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors, the company said.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said it will begin notifying owners by letter in March. For now, owners can see if their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting mopar.com/recalls or nhtsa.gov and inputting their vehicle identification number (VIN).

Other vehicles have also been recalled in recent weeks.

Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month urged owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous airbag inflators are replaced. Officials issued a "Do Not Drive" advisory for 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding and hurling shrapnel in a crash.

Earlier this week, Tesla also recalled nearly 363,000 vehicles with its "Full Self-Driving" system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.