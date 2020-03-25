Raises for Virginia teachers, state employees in peril amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Proposed pay boosts for Virginia teachers and state workers are in serious jeopardy as state officials scramble to figure out just how bad the conoravirus' impact will be on the state budget.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The new Democratic majority at the legislature has previously promised to make increasing teacher pay a top priority and state officials said they aren't ready to say for sure that the pay increases are on the chopping block.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne recently told lawmakers to brace for at least a $1 billion in fewer revenues in the next fiscal year than the state had been expecting and said cuts of some kind are coming.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE