Rainy, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning across parts of DC region

A rainy, wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning across parts of the D.C. region as a winter storm passes through the area.

The storm system will move into our region Wednesday morning in areas north and west of the District.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

At the onset, the storm might have just enough cold air in place to bring a wintry mix north and west of D.C. for about an hour or two.

Those areas might see a quick snow burst as the storm arrives sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says no accumulations are expected and that the storm should change to all rain by the early afternoon.