Rainy, wintry mix possible Wednesday morning across parts of DC region
WASHINGTON - A rainy, wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning across parts of the D.C. region as a winter storm passes through the area.
The storm system will move into our region Wednesday morning in areas north and west of the District.
At the onset, the storm might have just enough cold air in place to bring a wintry mix north and west of D.C. for about an hour or two.
Those areas might see a quick snow burst as the storm arrives sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says no accumulations are expected and that the storm should change to all rain by the early afternoon.