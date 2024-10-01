Rainy start to October in DC region; warmth and sunshine expected by midweek

A soggy start to October in the Washington, D.C. region as rain and mist created a dreary start to our Tuesday. Make sure to grab umbrellas and rain jackets, as the wet weather pattern persists for one more day before improving later this week.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says overnight rain has left roads slick and reduced visibility due to light mist and fog, potentially slowing the morning commute. Temperatures are cooler, with a fall-like feel, but high humidity adds to the uncomfortable conditions.

Showers are expected throughout the day, driven by tropical moisture. Conditions should gradually improve by midday, with showers tapering off into the afternoon and evening, with only patchy drizzle by tonight.

Tuesday’s high will struggle to get out of the upper-60s, with some drizzle expected overnight and into the early morning. Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s expected and a good chance for some sunshine later in the day.

Looking ahead, expect plenty of sunshine after midweek. Thursday and Friday will see a nice warm-up, with temperatures possibly reaching 80 degrees briefly on Friday and into the weekend. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but Sunday looks absolutely amazing!