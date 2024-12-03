A rain and snow mix is possible across some parts of the Washington D.C. region on Thursday morning as unseasonably cold temperatures continue to bring a cold winter-like chill to the area.

Winter is 18 days away, but it feels like it has already arrived as temperatures in the teens and 20s were widespread across the area before sunrise Tuesday.

"It’s not your imagination if you feel like we went from kinda mild to unseasonably cold out there as these numbers are more reflective of something you might see in the middle of January," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

Rain, snow mix possible Thursday morning across some parts of DC region

It will be a cool afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the low-40s. Highs are not expected to get out of the 40s until the weekend.

By Thursday morning, the D.C. region could have a little rain / snow mix across the region, Barnes said. The chances for accumulating snow are zero, but we may see some conversational flakes – mostly off to the north and west.

"Yes – you may see a couple snowflakes or a couple rain showers Thursday morning. It’s really not going to be a big deal. We’re going to be on the southern end of that one – that’s going to be a clipper that mostly stays to our north," Barnes said.

While the precipitation is expected to be quick-moving, the gusty winds will bring a cold chill to the air on Thursday afternoon.