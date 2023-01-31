Rain showers Tuesday; possible snow showers early Wednesday across parts of DC region

A rainy and cloudy Tuesday across the D.C. region as a front brings wet weather to our area today and the possibility of some snow showers early Wednesday morning.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says expect rain showers to move in during the morning hours Tuesday. The rain could also mix with some snow to the north and should stop by the afternoon when we will see generally cloudy conditions across the area.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

A round of very light snow showers is expected late Tuesday and into the overnight hours Wednesday morning in the D.C. area and points south, Barnes says. Accumulations of maybe a half-inch or a coating on the ground could be possible.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low-40s, which will make it 15 to 20 degrees cooler today than Monday. Temperatures in the 30s expected for the weekend.