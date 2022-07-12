Racist graffiti investigated at church in Anne Arundel County

Authorities in Anne Arundel County are investigating after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Gambrills.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Images show racist language scrawled in pen on the outside of a door at the Kingdom Celebration Center in the 900 block of Annapolis Road.

The graffiti was found Monday morning.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Newspapers and litter were scattered around the property.

Head of the church, Apostle Antonio Palmer, released the following statement:

"I am appalled at such hatred targeted against people of good will and that continues racial hatred during a time when our country needs healing. Sadly, this just proves that there are people who would still do evil against the Black Church and Black people in general. This is a sad day for me as a pastor, a Black man, and a citizen of this country that I love!"

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.

A series of arsons and vandalism at three Bethesda churches over the weekend are also being investigated by authorities in Montgomery County.