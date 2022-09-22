Raccoon in Annapolis tests positive for rabies

A raccoon found in the Annapolis area earlier this week has tested positive for rabies prompting the Anne Arundel County Department of Health to issue an alert.

The animal was found near the intersection of Westwick Court and Saddle Ridge Road in the Hunt Meadow neighborhood.

Anyone, or anyone whose pet, encountered the raccoon is asked to contact the department at 410-222-7254. Officials are also asking anyone whose pet has unexplained wounds to contact the department.

More rabies prevention tips and information can be found online.