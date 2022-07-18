Raccoon found in Arlington County’s Green Valley neighborhood tests positive for rabies
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Wildlife officials say a raccoon found earlier this month in Arlington County's Green Valley neighborhood tested positive for rabies.
Arlington County Animal Control captured and removed the raccoon on July 7 around 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of 22nd Street South behind the Charles Drew Community Center.
Anyone who came in contact with this raccoon is asked to immediately call Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241.
- Officials with Arlington County Animal Control say to:
- Ensure pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccines
- Keep dogs on a leash at all times and keep cats inside
- Do not approach or feed any wild animals
- Feed pets inside
- Remove wildlife attractants from yards, such as unsecured garbage cans, open containers of food, and compost
- Stay away from and report any animal that appears sick, lethargic, disoriented, or aggressive