Raccoon found in Arlington County’s Green Valley neighborhood tests positive for rabies

Wildlife officials say a raccoon found earlier this month in Arlington County's Green Valley neighborhood tested positive for rabies.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Arlington County Animal Control captured and removed the raccoon on July 7 around 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of 22nd Street South behind the Charles Drew Community Center.

Anyone who came in contact with this raccoon is asked to immediately call Arlington County Animal Control at 703-931-9241.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE