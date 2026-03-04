Raccoon bites two people in Old Town Alexandria, health officials say

The Brief Two people were bitten by a raccoon in Alexandria, health officials say. They are cautioning residents, saying the animal could be rabid. A dead raccoon was found in the same area.





Virginia health officials say two people were attacked by a raccoon in Old Town Alexandria.

They are now warning about possible rabies after a dead raccoon was found in the same area.

What we know:

According to the Alexandria Health Department, the raccoon charged at two people on Tuesday and bit them.

Officials say the individuals were bitten near North Henry Street, North Patrick Street, and Cameron Street. It's unclear if it was the same raccoon, but because of the aggressive behavior, rabies is a real concern.

No living raccoon has been captured, but a dead one was found in the area and officials believe it could be the culprit. It’s now being sent off for rabies testing.

In the meantime, experts are urging folks in Old Town to stay alert and avoid wildlife — even if they look "cute and cuddly."

"Raccoons, foxes, other animals — they can carry rabies, and so we want people to remember that," said Eve Elliott, a spokesperson for the Alexandria Department of Health.

Residents on watch:

Neighbors say they're a bit more alert when walking around here.

"If I see it, I'm running the other direction. They're small but mighty," said Jalen Byrd.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they're out here. There's a lot of trash and good things to eat here," Geoff Chester said.

Officials are also telling residents to keep pets close and seek medical care immediately if they or their animals are bitten.