Rabid raccoon found in Anne Arundel County mobile home park

Health officials in Anne Arundel County have issued an alert after a raccoon found in a mobile home park tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found on September 10 near the 200 block of Jaguar Drive in the Lyon's Creek Mobile Home Park in Lothian, Maryland.

Officials are asking anyone who came in contact with the infected animal, or whose pet came in contact with the raccoon to contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Pet owners should also check their pets for unexplained wounds. Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

- All pets should have current rabies immunizations

- Do not allow your pets to run free.

- Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

- Do not leave pet food outside.

- Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

- If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

More info from the Anne Arundel County Health Department can be found online.