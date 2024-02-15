Rabid cat tried to attack people in Virginia, officials say

Animal control officials in Virginia say a rabid cat tried to attack people earlier this week in the Dumfries area.

The Prince William County Animal Services Bureau received the reports on Monday. The cat was reportedly spotted trying to attack individuals along the 17400 block of Fraley Boulevard near the Jiffy Lube between February 1 and February 12.

The cat was captured and tested positive for rabies.

The animal is described as a short-hair male, gray cat with white on its legs and a small amount of white on its face. It has wounds on its front and back legs.

Authorities are asking anyone who came in physical contact with a cat to contact them at 703-792-6465.