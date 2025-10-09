Quick-thinking off-duty officers talk suicidal man down from Maryland bridge

The Brief Off-duty MPD officer Caleb Demeritt and a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer spent two hours talking a suicidal man down from a bridge over I-68. The man agreed to come down after connecting over a shared love of hockey and the Washington Capitals. Demeritt’s wife, an off-duty state trooper, helped by calling police to close nearby roads during the rescue.



A suicidal Maryland man is alive thanks to the kindness and patience of police officers.

What we know:

On Sunday morning on an overpass above Interstate 68 in Allegany County, off-duty MPD officer Caleb Demeritt was with his family coming back from a wedding when they saw a man preparing to jump off a highway bridge.

The man was hanging onto the fence by his hands, a rope around his neck — not tied to anything else.

Demeritt, along with a Maryland Natural Resources Police officer, were successful in talking the man down from the fence on the bridge over I-68.

It took them two hours, but they eventually convinced the man not to jump — thanks to a shared love of sports.

"Pretty much after we started talking about hockey and the Capitals, and the excitement and the atmosphere being inside a game, he said, ‘You know, I think I’m ready to come down now.’ And he began climbing back down the fence the way he came. And thankfully, we were able to get him off the fence and get him some help, said Demeritt.

Demeritt's wife, Constance, an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, recorded the ordeal.

"I was super scared — the whole situation — for both my husband, the NRP officer on the scene, and for the individual on the other side hanging on for dear life, really," said Constance Demeritt.

Constance says she called her Maryland State Police colleagues and had them shut down the two roadways.

"You know, now being a father, I kind of look at things a little differently. You know, if it was my son up there, I’d hope someone would stop and try to assist in any way they can. I really want to thank Officer Bloom — the NRP officer — he did a great job. And the two lieutenants — I didn’t even get their names on scene — but they did a great job," said Caleb Demeritt.

What you can do:

If you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts, know that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is open 24/7.